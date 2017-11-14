 Menu lock
Glen Le Lievre

Nov 14, 2017

Glen Le Lievre

  1. klewso

    Watch out for ewe turns.

  2. zut alors

    The baattlers are about to be electorally fleeced.

  3. 2bobsworth

    Dont think sheeple.
    Just get in the van, Now!

  4. AR

    Not to go all Matthew 25:40-46 but a shee is never happier than when another sheep’s bum is directly in front of its nose because if something horrible happens, it will happen to the one in front first.
    Goats on tuther hand cannot be driven, they must be led.

  5. graybul

    Typical!

    Twenty two + 2 =24

    baa-ttlers crammed

    on the bus with at least

    seven still to board.

    It’s baa-sturds like 2bobsworth

    treat we working sheeple

    worse than stupid people.

  6. klewso

    “Lambs to the laughter”?
    A Judas goat at work – “Suffolk the little children …..”. So much for the nanny state.
    And I don’t want to be pedantic but the dags are at the back end.
    But it will be interesting to see wether she can ram them all in (“I was just helping her over the stile, Officer”) – some will have to shear a seat?