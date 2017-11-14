 Menu lock
Nov 14, 2017

Don’t turn your back. Don’t look away. And don’t blink. You’ll miss another crisis.

Federal politics is now so chaotic it may be time to think about writing off the 45th parliament altogether.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

“The last Senate election was widely criticised. Australians were astonished to see people elected to the Senate whose primary votes were a fraction in the case of one senator from Victoria, about half of 1% of the vote … I think Australians were shocked by some of the results of the election.” Malcolm Turnbull, February 2016

19 comments

Leave a comment

19 thoughts on “Don’t turn your back. Don’t look away. And don’t blink. You’ll miss another crisis.

  1. Peter Evans

    Keneally lives in Hunter Hill, just outside the boundary of Bennelong. But John Alexander lives in Bondi. Anyway, these are matters for the electorate to weigh up.

  2. Charlie Chaplin

    I’m sorry Lambie’s gone. Yes, some things she said made me cringe and other things she said made me want to slap her, but her voting record told me all her talk about being for working class and Centrelink recipient Australians was for real. She walked the walk.

    I wish we’d been able to play eeny meeny myny mo between our two colourful lady senators and tossed hypocrite Hanson instead.