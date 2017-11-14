Don’t turn your back. Don’t look away. And don’t blink. You’ll miss another crisis.
Federal politics is now so chaotic it may be time to think about writing off the 45th parliament altogether.
“The last Senate election was widely criticised. Australians were astonished to see people elected to the Senate whose primary votes were a fraction in the case of one senator from Victoria, about half of 1% of the vote … I think Australians were shocked by some of the results of the election.” Malcolm Turnbull, February 2016
I think you mean Alt-Ctrl-Del. Needs a complete reboot. And I agree, the Parliament at the moment can’t be said to be a reasonable reflection of the people’s will as expressed at the ballot box last year.
A new election would be an appropriate resonse to the crisis – and if I was in charge I’d go for broke and hold two referendums at the same time – one on reforming section 44, the other on installing the Aboriginal “voice to Parliament”.
They tried that – the DD, remember? Sack the whole non-Malcolm-voting Senate and get a new one that would recognise his greatness. Dear Leader thought it would be a glorious vindication of his magnificence…
…and instead, it was… this…
It’s telling that the two Greens senators and Nick Xenophon and Jacquie Lambie resigned right away, unprompted. While the One Nation, National and Liberal senators and MPs (except, it seems, for John Alexander) had to be dragged out kicking and screaming.
It’s a shame Senator Lambie is going, she at least looked after the interest of veterans. Yes the representative process was & is terrible with too many micro-parties / lone wolf senators. Now fringe is the new normal & as a member of the silent majority I hated the situation
In this analogy, Ctrl+Z would only undo Jacqui Lambie’s resignation. Also, unless you’re using the on-screen keyboard, you don’t click on keys. GET IT RIGHT, BK.
I think the Senate voting should be reformed again before the next election.
No above the line voting.
Minimum 1-12 votes to be cast
Random order of candidates in a group/party.
Random order of groups/parties on the ballot.
I am not in general a fan of Lambie’s ideas, but I admired her guts and sometimes was in complete agreement. It does seem crazy that you can be a soldier and not be a senator.
Surely if you want to make a case that Anning has betrayed voters it’s the thousands who voted above the line to get a One Nation senator rather than the 19 who specifically voted for him personally below the line who are more of an issue.
There are fortunately severe mechanistic reasons why another D/D is almost impossible to hold within the next 6-12 months.
However, with 15% of the Senate under consideration and an unknown number of by-elections for Reps – temple-shaking enough for any ogvernment, never mind this razor edge balanced collection of misfits, fukwits, throwbacks and seat polishers – there is clearly a need for the G/G to exercise, not the notorious reserve powers, but the quotidian requirement that government is decided by the ability to Control the Floor of Parliament.
There is only one resolution of this imbroglio acceptable in a democracy and that is a full election.
End of.