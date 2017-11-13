Is it time for Turnbull to pick a fight with the right of his own party?
The beleaguered Malcolm Turnbull has an opportunity to differentiate himself from the hard right in his party, who are keen to deny him a victory on marriage equality.
Nov 13, 2017
The beleaguered Malcolm Turnbull has an opportunity to differentiate himself from the hard right in his party, who are keen to deny him a victory on marriage equality.
Now in minority government, with his cabinet leaking against him, a citizenship question mark over some of his MPs, disastrous opinion polling, byelections looming, a reshuffle required to replace Scott Ryan and a palpable shift in sentiment regarding his leadership, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull could at least take some pleasure from the likely marriage equality result on Wednesday.
Powered by Taboola
21 thoughts on “Is it time for Turnbull to pick a fight with the right of his own party?”
Come Wednesday we will be back at square one minus $122 odd million dollars.
Tell ‘im ‘e’s dreamin’.
What a load of twaddle, Bernard…you still haven’t worked out/accepted that Talcum is FINISHED!!!
The worst Prime Minister since federation…and you think he is about to have a spinal implant, stand up to the drongos in his own party and come out smelling of roses, just in time to win the next election??? Let me assure you…all is not likely to be forgiven…and probably never will be.
I think you need YOUR head examined…if you keep on writing this crap!
What about the freedom to be of religious persecution and religious interference in your very normal life. Think ability to support yes in the ballot with out having your man woman marriage canceled, freedom to send your child to school without having them indoctrinated and told that evolution doesn’t exist, freedom to have school counseling without a Christian flavour, freedom to deal with your fertility as you see fit, freedom to obtain medical services without someone else shoving their crackpot beliefs into your life. That’s what we need guaranteed.
What about the freedom to be free of religious persecution…