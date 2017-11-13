Is it time for Turnbull to pick a fight with the right of his own party?
The beleaguered Malcolm Turnbull has an opportunity to differentiate himself from the hard right in his party, who are keen to deny him a victory on marriage equality.
Nov 13, 2017
Now in minority government, with his cabinet leaking against him, a citizenship question mark over some of his MPs, disastrous opinion polling, byelections looming, a reshuffle required to replace Scott Ryan and a palpable shift in sentiment regarding his leadership, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull could at least take some pleasure from the likely marriage equality result on Wednesday.
