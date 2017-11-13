 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Politics

Nov 13, 2017

Is it time for Turnbull to pick a fight with the right of his own party?

The beleaguered Malcolm Turnbull has an opportunity to differentiate himself from the hard right in his party, who are keen to deny him a victory on marriage equality.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Now in minority government, with his cabinet leaking against him, a citizenship question mark over some of his MPs, disastrous opinion polling, byelections looming, a reshuffle required to replace Scott Ryan and a palpable shift in sentiment regarding his leadership, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull could at least take some pleasure from the likely marriage equality result on Wednesday.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment