Facebook wants your nudes and the government says that’s fine
Facebook is asking you to send it your own nudes. And the eSafety Commissioner is encouraging you to do so.
Nov 13, 2017
Should you trust Facebook? If you’re on it, you already do. Its faceless tentacles are fully embedded in your movements, prejudices and purchasing patterns. It knows more about your network of family and friends than any human does. You’ve given it enough information to clone you, voluntarily and without reading its terms of use.
2 thoughts on “Facebook wants your nudes and the government says that’s fine”
According to The Register, which has covered this story in a bit of detail, (https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/11/10/facebook_nude_photos_explained/) the photos aren’t only examined by their software: a “specially trained” person has to make sure they’re legitimate too…
What a ludicrous idea; so photoshop can’t get around that software obstacle?
There has never been any form of human endeavour that has not eventually required regulation.
Somehow the tech billionaires keep getting away with the notion that they should not be regulated because their products represent only positivity for mankind.
Our concerned defensive response is to produce more studies identifying the increasing social cost of the negatives, but still no sign from any government that they will try and regulate.
I am sure with international threats of regulation and major fines, Mr Z, instead of smirking, could quickly find appropriate editing algorithmic solutions. He just doesn’t want to spend the money to do so.