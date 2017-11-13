 Menu lock
Lachlan, Rupert and James Murdoch
Lachlan, Rupert and James Murdoch

Early Thursday morning (AEDST), 21st Century Fox’s annual meeting will involve some big protests against the board’s recommendations, but there is no direct threat to the Murdoch family control of the company.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “The Murdochs aren’t losing control of 21st Century Fox any time soon

  1. dennis

    CNN is buying channel 10, Murdoch is buying CNN, any bets?