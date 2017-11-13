The Murdochs aren’t losing control of 21st Century Fox any time soon
That said, it's because the company's share structure is dodgy.
Nov 13, 2017
Early Thursday morning (AEDST), 21st Century Fox’s annual meeting will involve some big protests against the board’s recommendations, but there is no direct threat to the Murdoch family control of the company.
