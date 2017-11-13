Guthrie to launch another ABC restructure amidst sky-high reports of workplace stress
The ABC will announce the details of a major restructure on Tuesday, and a survey shows most staff don't trust management's direction for the broadcaster.
Nov 13, 2017
The ABC will announce the details of a major restructure tomorrow, and preliminary results from a union survey shows most staff don’t trust management’s direction for the public broadcaster.
5 thoughts on “Guthrie to launch another ABC restructure amidst sky-high reports of workplace stress”
“The union representing most staff (expect journalists)” –> ” … except journalists”
End product is dumbing down. So many repeats and the new app is crap.
Let’s not contain ABC unrest to staffing concerns even though staff are in the forward trenches. The importance of the ABC to body politic and we Australian public is immense. Those that see a political advantage in dumbing down, devaluing the ABC brand are in fact actively eating away at our social fabric; destabilizing trust and social unification. Should the ideological carpetbaggers succeed, Australians will have lost our single most important, irreplaceable entity. One by one values, history and democracy is being dismantled. The ABC is an incredibly valuable cornerstone and must be defended.
Yep, the stables will need to be quickly but carefully and thoroughly cleansed when the government changes.
It would be an interesting exercise to contemplate as to how that could be done without throwing out the baby with the bathwater.
This is the slow dismantling of our precious independent information source, a media entity much admired by other countries.
It’s nothing short of miraculous how a programme like 4 Corners still manages to shine despite the LNP govt/Guthrie rot pervading all departments. The current series of Countdown repeats reminds us how vital the ABC was in forming our youth culture – the innovative music, the talent, the sheer unbridled fun of it. It was a glorious era, one never to be repeated…& certainly never by the likes of Guthrie.
The ABC News website is veering toward the populist crap offered in TV shows such as ‘A Current Affair.’ The typos, missing words & poor grammar make it increasingly challenging to read.
Any quality programmes which make it to air these days are the result of a dedicated struggling staff suffocated by budget cuts who, somehow, continue to deliver. I am already grieving at its loss.