Religion should play no role in a civil institution like marriage
Crikey readers on marriage equality and Russian involvement in US politics.
Nov 10, 2017
Adrian Jackson writes: Re. “Ramifications of marriage survey campaigns will outlive this government” (Thursday)
2 thoughts on “Religion should play no role in a civil institution like marriage”
Well John, we supposedly live in a globalised world where capital, goods, services, investments and corporate business deals flow across borders. So if RT has a service it wishes to advertise, what is wrong with that? I agree with your “clever tongue-in-cheek parody”, but is the “Kremlin-funded” really necessary? Will you in the future prefix any references to our ABC and SBS as “Canberra-funded”?
Australians and especially children need protection from religion.