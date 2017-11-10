Is high Chinese demand about to wreck the government’s gas deal?
A surge in demand for LNG in China is dragging gas prices upward, which spells trouble for the government's effort to keep a lid on domestic prices.
Nov 10, 2017
The government’s deal to limit Australian domestic gas price rises is about to come under enormous pressure from the booming export market in Asia and soaring prices — which could lead the government to dust off its threatened reservation policy again.
