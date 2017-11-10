How the media — including me — helped normalise political extremists
We've created a world in which abuse and harassment of politicians is normalised. The media is a big part of the problem -- and not just the mainstream media.
Nov 10, 2017
“We speak exclusively with the blokes who ambushed Senator Sam Dastyari in a busy pub. Join us tonight, 7.00pm.”
24 thoughts on “How the media — including me — helped normalise political extremists”
I am of the belief that the reason Pauline gets reported by the media , is the people who own the medias supports here views. There are people in the labor party who hold very left wing views, do you see them on the media or been ask their views. During my travels in Germany in 1960 I seen a writing on a concentration camp in three languages, in English it said Fascism isn’t a German disease. They way our media is going with giving a platform to the far right that will come true to Australia in the near future
It’s a fine and honest piece BK and happily there’s a very, very, very simple fix. Letters to the editor pages in the legacy press have known this for years.
Completely ignore the anonymous.
The entry price to legitimate public debate ought be explicit authorship. ‘Speaking freely’ includes free of the unfairly donned cloak of no body hood. Soz, but that’s the price of public gobmerchantry, peeps. Or ought to be, must be now. No matter how priceless your pearls. Every single aspect of the coarsening of public debate of which BK speaketh derives from taking seriously vast swathes of those not even prepared to take themselves seriously enough to own their own output. The talkback radiogrubs who legitimise – faux legitimise – the outlier figures who feed off them rely on their anonymity. The subsidised push-poll Op Edding of the Quadranters, Murdoch’s loss-leading ‘we speak for the silent majority’ hustle, the boiling-frog race to the hit pits of the internet: massed anonymity. The violent protest: anonymity. Abuse from the crowd: anonymity. Blah blah blah we all go, from behind our little one-way mirrors of over-amplified, distorting invisibility.
Just refuse to see anyone not prepared to put their name to their own words. Call out those who self-claim voicehood of the ‘voiceless’ especially. Voiceless? No one is fucking ‘voiceless’ now. Get a fucking blog. A FB account. Stink up someone else’s hard-grafted comments boxes, like me. Just do it free of a balaclava. Is the price of entry. Easy fix BK. Sort out the tyre kickers from the Luthers, too.
What public discourse increasing is is not ‘too abusive’ – it’s ‘too authorless’. Abuse? Use your own name and you can call me a pedo for all I give a shit. Because you very probably won’t, is the point. Authorship: the only censor a civil society needs. Anything less is an artful choice, a tactic, a sucker punch. A Free Ride on free speech.
So why not…just…let’s all ignore the authorless. See what ‘voices’ remain. And I’ll bet the wider ‘legitimisation’ of those like Hanson will soon enough evaporate, into the non existence where it properly belongs.
Fifteen years ago at Webdiary we made explicit, accountable authorship the primary guideline for participation. Oh, how Teh Webzthingy snickered.
You’re all welcome.
The many blindspots & irrational prejudices of BK are becoming wearisome.
If you have something to report about PHONies do so but let’s not have latte Sturmer language, please.
AR, you are clearly a very intelligent, clearly decent, always interesting, admirably engaged and consistently uncompromising commenter here. You help make the site the most worthwhile forum for substantial, original public debate in Australia. You’re also never afraid to directly and bluntly criticise other writers and commenters here. All to be greatly admired.
And yet you choose anonymity. Like many other most excellent commenters here. I hope you’ll be able to sidestep my usual tedious sanctimony and chest-thumping, and take this as a genuine, an authentically curious question: why?
Why anonymity?
I live outside the Sozialist Basketweaving Republik of Birchgrove and unfiortunately have a very distinctive name (only a single family in Oz) which, given my previous life, would be awkward to use.
Well gosh. We wouldn’t want public debate to be ‘awkward’ for you, would we.
Interesting lopsided playing field you get to inhabit, though, isn’t it. You happily take a cheap, unawkward potshot at where I live – which you know, of course, because I don’t hide my identity when I comment publicly, whether here or in the legacy press. But…you don’t think some of the views I thus express might be a little ‘awkward’ for me, too? You don’t think I have a previous life, too…? I’m not exactly a pleasant fellow with my free speech, am I. Personally, I take solace from your general implied critique of late: nobody gives a fuck what I think, or even bothers reading my crap anymore. But what of the Byline here, at which you also take a cheap passing anonymous crack? You think a BK – a Rundle, a Razer – likes getting in-trays full of one-way balaclavia from the faceless, who never-the-less get to know exactly who they are, what they look like, where they work? Who sign their books in public, talk openly at gatherings? Sit down like Sam D in a pub with their mates? Awkward? Mate, until you’ve been the constant subject of targeted anonymous bile of a highly specific and unsettlingly personalised nature – lucky me, Birchgrove is a huge suburb, and Robertson a common name – you don’t know what awkward is. I have seen up close this bullshit, tilted epistemological sniping alley come close to destroying people, whose only democratic, civic transgression was to refuse to duck authorship of their own words – because that’s the point of ‘speaking freely’. Not whether you’re a poet or a geenyus or, like me – as you keep telling me – a long-winded, tedious blowhard. Free speech isn’t about content, it’s about authorship. And if it’s any use, then yes, sure: it probably is going to be ‘awkward’ for its author. By definition. Or worse. People do get killed around the world for exercising their free speech – really exercising it. A little awkward, one might have reckoned.
Anyway I get it. People want to ‘join the discussions’. They want to do it ‘awkward’ free. Websites need their hit counts. Talkback needs its fuel. Journos need their sources. The 24-7 churn needs its pain-free harvestable content. Anonymity Rools. We’re all headed for the pointless oblivion of white noise authorlessness, byline or not, just on pure volume anyway. These days especially, when every other fucker with an opinion wants to leverage a paid gig out of it. One thing about the truly ‘awkward’, AR: bloody hard to monetise it.
So snipe away as ‘AR’, AR. But maybe recognise that it’s a defining component of the very coarsening of debate which this piece by BK is trying to get at. Cheers.
I’m with AR on this. There are too many nutters around who like to think they represent the “silent” majority on opinion and facts. There are comet ping pong commandos everywhere.
(If I may, My Brother) Jack, mean culpa. Your point is unarguable.
Free speech isn’t about content, it’s about authorship.
I forget (and eschew google as unworthy of a Boomer) who it was, some religious nutter if I recall (and you may have noticed my view of god bothering) who wrote “… no man is an island.”
We are not, in general, entire and undiminished by another’s suffering but mostly pretty good at walking away from Omelas.
However, children (and other rellies) are our hostages to fortune and do not need my gaslighting.
You could be forgiven for believing Trump is modeled on our Pauline. Both as dumb and orange as a bucket of valencias. At least Pauline knows she’s dumb (I think).