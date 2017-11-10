“I’m not aware of any moves to replace Mr Turnbull as prime minister … That could only be contemplated as a very, very last measure, a measure of very last resort.”

That was Liberal backbencher Kevin Andrews on Sky News on Thursday. He has to forgive us if we don’t quite believe him; we’ve heard similar things before. If you’re feeling a sense of deja vu, that’s because many of the statements made by members of the Liberal Party, and by Tony Abbott himself, sound remarkably similar to those made as Kevin Rudd stalked Julia Gillard.

So can you tell the difference between 2017 and 2013? Take our quiz and find out.

*With additional research by Crikey intern Will Hogan