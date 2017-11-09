 Menu lock
Nov 9, 2017

Razer: oh, those anti-Russians …

There is no evidence of orchestrated “misinformation”. But it has become accepted alternative fact that “Russia” interfered in the US election.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

A year ago today, the US eagle flew beak-first into a pile of lurid muck. Happy Birthday, Mr President, and may I be among the very first to bemoan your improbable landing, one made possible in no small part by the campaign of your nominated rival. Certainly, there is hard evidence that the Clinton campaign actively sought to elevate Trump. Still, there’s really not much evidence about the Kremlin.

