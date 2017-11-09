Ramifications of marriage survey campaigns will outlive this government
Yes or no, players on both sides of the marriage equality debate will have legacies reaching far beyond parliament's ultimate decision.
Nov 9, 2017
As the Australian Bureau of Statistics closed its doors on Tuesday evening, campaigners on both sides of the national marriage survey took a moment to congratulate their allies before bracing once more.
2 thoughts on “Ramifications of marriage survey campaigns will outlive this government”
just another nail in the conservative christian coffin, no wonder the pews are empty at the churches, a few dried up old last century conservative bigots are slowly but surely nailing down the lid, all it needs now is someone to drive a stake thru their shrivelled hearts and shut the crypt doors.
Wishful thinking Brian. Conservatives, Christian or otherwise, only pay lip service to numbers. They will be a thorn in the progressive side for some time yet.
On the broader picture, I think Labor with benefit most from this process esp if Turnbull vacillates on the resulting legislation. Labor can quite rightly point to supporting a ‘unity ticket (the proposed bill from Dean Smith) and can sit back and watch the Coalition members scratching each others eyes out … again.