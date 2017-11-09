We’ve sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the “activate now” button. Then access is all yours!
If you can’t see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven’t received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we’ll help you out.
2 thoughts on “Glen Le Lievre”
Hallelujah, they were saved by The Almighty – the same entity who sent the gunman.
Funny, how, when a Muslim does it they’re terrorists : yet when one of ours does it, it’s down to mental health issues?