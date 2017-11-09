Could historical ministerial decisions be overturned?
Legal experts explain whether or not it would be possible to question decisions of former ministers.
Nov 9, 2017
Legal experts explain whether or not it would be possible to question decisions of former ministers.
The number of current MPs and senators with questions around their status as dual citizens continues to rise, with independent Senator Jacqui Lambie revealing her father was born in Scotland. Since the original Citizenship Seven were sent to the High Court, Senator Stephen Parry has resigned, and Liberal MP John Alexander is looking into his family history. Then there’s the Labor MPs and senators who are also facing scrutiny about the exact dates they renounced their dual citizenship.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Could historical ministerial decisions be overturned?”
The ministers are appointed by the Prime Minister, so their authority to decide anything is delegated. Surely the responsibility for the decisions remains the Prime Minister’s.