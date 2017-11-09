It starts with a media report, then proceeds in ritualistic fashion: initially there are denials; the MP and party officials believe they have no issue around their eligibility. That belief, it turns out, isn’t backed by evidence; the “checking” that they’ve done proves cursory or non-existent or an exercise in firing off emails to non-existent addresses. Embassies and High Commissions are contacted — the UK High Commission in Canberra must now have a full-time case officer to handle citizenship requests — and more often than not, the news from the diplomats is not good.
17 thoughts on “Now showing: Citizenship Crisis. Coming soon in 2018: Liberal Leadership Troubles.”
It’s a sad day in Australia when you can write this with a straight face – “ competent ministers like Mathias Cormann, Simon Birmingham and Scott Ryan”
its no longer if malcolm gets the boot, the big question is, who replaces him in the short term , he`ll either jump or be pushed, while labor has a multitude of talent that could step up if bill fell under the proverbial bus,the debacle of the howard years and his squandering of the mining boom years , followed by the election of abbott,means they have totally stuffed up the economy with their U.S inspired trickle down ideology, the inevitably down turn resulting from this means the liberals have no one with any credibility left, malcolm was the their one and only great hope,but he is so weak and directionless and his lack of any economic ability has turned australia`s economy from great to hopeless, under this government our ship of state is full of holes, as fast as the LNP pumps harder the crew is drilling more holes in the hull while they sail madly round and round in ever smaller circles