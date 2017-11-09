It starts with a media report, then proceeds in ritualistic fashion: initially there are denials; the MP and party officials believe they have no issue around their eligibility. That belief, it turns out, isn’t backed by evidence; the “checking” that they’ve done proves cursory or non-existent or an exercise in firing off emails to non-existent addresses. Embassies and High Commissions are contacted — the UK High Commission in Canberra must now have a full-time case officer to handle citizenship requests — and more often than not, the news from the diplomats is not good.
6 thoughts on “Now showing: Citizenship Crisis. Coming soon in 2018: Liberal Leadership Troubles.”
Deja vu! Emerging possibility of an early election. All about politicians; scrabbling for an advantage and ‘to hell’ with any concern for nation or the peoples.
Equity, fairness, accountability, transparency. No more than a desperate illusion.
old trumble keeps hitting himself on the head with his right wing hammer then complaining about his headache, this bloke is either totally stupid or just that spineless that he does`nt want to see what he`s doing to the nation, old silly billy McMahon was a macho hero compared to this jelly backed lump of fairy floss, its a marvel how he manages to stay upright without the semblance of a spine, still most of his party and their supporters manage without a brain.
Apparently, the LNP were sick of their idea of “reformist” judges on the High Court, and have appointed successive judges seen to be “black letter law’ judges. Now these judges have stuck to black letter law, and politically cruelled the LNP. Even The Abbott couldn’t have inflicted this level of damage.
For all those who recall the daily speculative media fever of Rudd mounting a challenge against Gillard, and the Dr No Reject Everything approach of the LNP in opposition, schaudenfraude has never been so sweet.
Oh how the worm has turned. Even Morrison has been heard to mention – in passing – that there is such a thing as good debt. Only after years of his accusations that it was all due to ALP spending, and after economists have – largely politely – mentioned that the deficit has doubled during the LNP term. Wasn’t that their own measure of performance?
Call an election!
Why would I or any other immigrant with dual citizenship want to vote in an election in which we as second-class Australian citizens are not permitted to stand.
I say we immigrants should boycott any election until this complete debacle is sorted and we have equal rights with other Australians.
David, you are permitted to stand. Just conform with Constitutional requirement (and be honest about it) and ensure your paperwork is in order. No worries mate. Of course you will have to accept you will be in the minority and have to accept compliance thereafter will require abandonment of values like honesty, etc
I have a cunning plan, thinks MT….
First you force Bill Shorten in a wasteful and humiliating TURC investigation, making him sit and undergo three days of torrid cross-examination, consisting of about 900 questions, and every one of them questioning his integrity and fitness for public office – and then find bugger all to show for it. After that fails, you again drum up the coppers and raid union offices in order to smear Shorten once more over a 11 year-old donation that had already been declared (after first sicing the media on the aforementioned raid by the responsible government minister).
Now, you appeal to that same abused opposition leader for “bipartisan cooperation” on s44(i) just because your own party is making you walk the plank over a tub of excrement.
Am I missing anything? That’s your winning plan, Malcolm?