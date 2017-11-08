Why suits will carry on American complicity in Russian misinformation
As US lawmakers and tech companies shout about an Honest Ads Act to prevent election meddling, they ignore how much Russia relies on traditional US press to spread disinformation all on their own.
One thought on “Why suits will carry on American complicity in Russian misinformation”
Russian disinformation is negligible compared with with the flood of propaganda sponsored by vested interests within the country. And the most destructive hacking of US voting is the widespread voter suppression by state administrations combined with gerrymandering of congressional districts. Then again, sceptics might ask whether it matters when the average US voter is faced with a choice between two candidates with only a hair’s breadth of policy difference between them, both bought and paid for by the same big corporate interests.