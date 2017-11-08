Political donations: where to find out who is lobbying legislators
The transparency around political donations is borderline nonexistent, so where can you go to find out where the money comes from and where it goes?
Only about 13% of the total income to the major political parties is actually transparently attributed to identifiable donors.
