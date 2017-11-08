Turnbull, May and the politics of incompetence
Theresa May and Malcolm Turnbull share many of the same problems -- and same flaws.
In July, Malcolm Turnbull, who enjoyed a one-seat majority in parliament after a near-disastrous 2016 election in which he had been expected to romp to victory and cement his authority, visited the UK to meet Theresa May, who was in minority government after a near-disastrous 2017 election in which she had been expected to romp to victory and cement her authority. The Australian prime minister advised his UK counterpart to govern with confidence, as if she had a 100-seat majority (coincidentally, the majority some pundits had forecast she would actually achieve).
This quote says it all: “And as it turns out — who’d have guessed it — leaders who don’t really believe in them advocating fifth-rate solutions to complex issues crafted primarily to secure internal peace turns out not to be effective politics. “