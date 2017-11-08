Turnbull, May and the politics of incompetence
Theresa May and Malcolm Turnbull share many of the same problems -- and same flaws.
Nov 8, 2017
Theresa May and Malcolm Turnbull share many of the same problems -- and same flaws.
In July, Malcolm Turnbull, who enjoyed a one-seat majority in parliament after a near-disastrous 2016 election in which he had been expected to romp to victory and cement his authority, visited the UK to meet Theresa May, who was in minority government after a near-disastrous 2017 election in which she had been expected to romp to victory and cement her authority. The Australian prime minister advised his UK counterpart to govern with confidence, as if she had a 100-seat majority (coincidentally, the majority some pundits had forecast she would actually achieve).
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Turnbull, May and the politics of incompetence”
All of this is true but it also ignores the basic fact that Turnbull is intellectually lazy, amazingly arrogant (even for a Liberal politician) and totally out of his depth when it comes to complex social challenges eg health, education, science, environment, welfare and the economy.
Few business people have the necessary skill set to be successful politicians because they have only a narrow view and relatively simple challenges when compared to running a country or even a political party.
Turnbull also lacks a core belief system, few people now believe he is the small l liberal, his appalling treatment of the poor, disadvantaged, refugees show no sympathy at all and his favoring of the wealthy at the expense of even the average income earner is an indication of a reactionary neo liberal libertarian rather then an actual liberal. If more proof is required his continuing attacks on transparency, charities, environmental movements and the rule of law surely demonstrate an extremist rather than a moderate. He regularly appoints rent seekers, reactionaries and extremists to influential committees to ensure he gets the advise he wants and he disbands independent sources of evidence if he disagrees with them.
His issue with climate demonstrates a total surrender to the fossil fuel lobby rather than a rear guard action against extremists.
So feel sorry for him if you wish, but the public are turning against him because of his policies and politics not circumstances beyond his control.