Nov 8, 2017

Breaking: Arrested Saudi Prince sells key $US1 billion voting stake in 21st Century Fox

What does the shock sale, which comes in the wake of Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's arrest, signal for the Murdoch empire's fortunes?

Stephen Mayne — Journalist and Founder

Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Founder

After more than 20 years backing Rupert Murdoch’s control of his media empire, arrested Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has dumped his entire $US1 billion-plus voting stake in 21st Century Fox, raising further questions about family control of the company.

2 comments

2 thoughts on “Breaking: Arrested Saudi Prince sells key $US1 billion voting stake in 21st Century Fox

  1. zut alors

    There may be a Romulus/Remus tussle between James & Lachlan down the track.

    But we won’t read about it in The Australian.

  2. Srs21

    Hopefully this will be the beginning of the end of the ” evil empire and the master”