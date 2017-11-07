Why we shouldn’t wait around for a Reserve Bank rate rise
Sluggish inflation and worryingly weak retail sales have undermined any case for an interest rate rise -- possibly for all of 2018.
Nov 7, 2017
While the “rate rise looms” crowd abandoned predictions of a Cup day interest rate rise a while back — pushing into 2018 the eagerly awaited tightening of monetary policy — this afternoon’s Reserve Bank decision to keep rates on hold will be carefully parsed for the Bank’s view of the economy — and how far into 2018 we might have to wait for a rate rise, assuming we get one.
One thought on “Why we shouldn’t wait around for a Reserve Bank rate rise”
My bet would be RBA hold, banks go for an out of band rise.