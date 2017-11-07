Turnbull’s faux-audit not the temporary fix he desperately needs
The Prime Minister's judgment deserted him on the citizenship issue -- a problem not helped by his tendency to paint himself into corners with his own rhetoric.
For a man who is, by far, Australia’s best political orator in generations, the Prime Minister has been getting into a lot of trouble over his words lately. There was his “and the court will so hold” pronouncement in parliament on Barnaby Joyce’s citizenship, which seemed to dare the High Court to say he was wrong, something the justices were happy to do. There was his forthright rejection of the proposal for an Indigenous voice in the constitution as “undesirable”, a specifically and very poorly chosen word that threw into sharp relief the fact that white Australia had asked Indigenous communities what they wanted through recognition, then told them to go jump when they got back an answer that some didn’t like. Then there he was on Friday, furiously (and correctly) defending Josh Frydenberg, attacking the idea of a citizenship audit and equating it to a “witchhunt”.
36 thoughts on “Turnbull’s faux-audit not the temporary fix he desperately needs”
““In other words, when you nominate you should have in big red letters: dual citizenship is not allowed, where are your parents born? Have you satisfied yourself of all these things? Just to make sure people focus on the issue and do their homework.” Mr Turnbull, today.
And the Handbook for Candidates puts that right in their pockets. If the Party endorses the candidates, the Party can add big red letters and flashing lights. In the future. There is only one way to fix the past and that is to lose the ineligible candidates. Penny Wong has sussed out that Malcolm Turnbull is just stalling, and why.
I so very much look forward to the Malleus Maleficarum who will give some heavy scrut to those MPs who float.