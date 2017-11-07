Turnbull’s faux-audit not the temporary fix he desperately needs
The Prime Minister's judgment deserted him on the citizenship issue -- a problem not helped by his tendency to paint himself into corners with his own rhetoric.
Nov 7, 2017
For a man who is, by far, Australia’s best political orator in generations, the Prime Minister has been getting into a lot of trouble over his words lately. There was his “and the court will so hold” pronouncement in parliament on Barnaby Joyce’s citizenship, which seemed to dare the High Court to say he was wrong, something the justices were happy to do. There was his forthright rejection of the proposal for an Indigenous voice in the constitution as “undesirable”, a specifically and very poorly chosen word that threw into sharp relief the fact that white Australia had asked Indigenous communities what they wanted through recognition, then told them to go jump when they got back an answer that some didn’t like. Then there he was on Friday, furiously (and correctly) defending Josh Frydenberg, attacking the idea of a citizenship audit and equating it to a “witchhunt”.
21 thoughts on “Turnbull’s faux-audit not the temporary fix he desperately needs”
“(everyone laments the loss of bipartisanship, but funny how there’s so much of it when it comes to the treatment of politicians themselves)…”
I’d say there’s a lot of bipartisanship on a lot of things, BK. Has been for decades.
‘…by far, Australia’s best political orator in generations…’
Obviously Bernard has never heard Gough Whitlam, Paul Keating or Bob Hawke in action. Or perhaps our author means the generations since the Howard years commenced? Even then I disagree – Turnbull could never get within coo-ee of Rudd’s eloquent Apology to the Stolen Generation or to Gillard’s off-the-cuff evisceration of Abbott over his misogyny.
Turnbull struggles to form clear sentences, a verbal tic now evident as he repeats the same short phrase several times, his mind racing to find direction. We recall a time when Turnbull used to sound lucid – even intelligent – but those days are long gone. A few years away from politics might fix it. I wish him a steady recovery.
Why was furiously defending frydenberg correct? If his background is so tragic, then why is it not the same for other refugees? Hypocritical.
mal has changed his name again, from mal turnbull to mal trumble , now its mal terminal, P.M and leader of the terminal coalition government, baaarny`s wife has apparently told him to leave and now the liberal party is telling mal to leave, maybe there`s a room for baaaarny at the harbourside mansion
Turnbull is not a great orator. He’s still a smart arse Uni debater. He has never been close to say Paul Keating on the Unknown Soldier or Arthur Calwell against involvement in Vietnam or almost anything Gough said.
Um er Bernard, you were joking when you described Malcolm Turnbull as a brilliant orator-weren’t you? I mean, hell you can’t be serious. The man doesn’t come within a bull’s roar of Paul Keating. Turnbull’s efforts are so predictable. He will bucket the Labor Party, deny everything anyone asks him, rail on about an issue that wasn’t in the equation to begin with, and flourish his damned glasses. Does he possess wit, style, charisma? Not in my lolly shop he doesn’t.