Turnbull’s faux-audit not the temporary fix he desperately needs
The Prime Minister's judgment deserted him on the citizenship issue -- a problem not helped by his tendency to paint himself into corners with his own rhetoric.
Nov 7, 2017
For a man who is, by far, Australia’s best political orator in generations, the Prime Minister has been getting into a lot of trouble over his words lately. There was his “and the court will so hold” pronouncement in parliament on Barnaby Joyce’s citizenship, which seemed to dare the High Court to say he was wrong, something the justices were happy to do. There was his forthright rejection of the proposal for an Indigenous voice in the constitution as “undesirable”, a specifically and very poorly chosen word that threw into sharp relief the fact that white Australia had asked Indigenous communities what they wanted through recognition, then told them to go jump when they got back an answer that some didn’t like. Then there he was on Friday, furiously (and correctly) defending Josh Frydenberg, attacking the idea of a citizenship audit and equating it to a “witchhunt”.
5 thoughts on “Turnbull’s faux-audit not the temporary fix he desperately needs”
I’m sorry Bernard but your opening line is utter rubbish.
If Malcolm EVER decisively begins a sentence I will eat my hat. I’ve watched him flounder for words, starting sentences 3 or 4 or even more times before he eventually spits out what he is going to say.
Also, any school kid can quote Socrates or Marcus Aurelius, but that doesn’t mean he/she can actually explain their ideas.
I deal with ‘intelligent people’ a lot and I am sorry, nothing I have seen from this man denotes superior intelligence. His reputation hangs on a couple of ballsy instances of strength but I would suggest he is street-smart rather than brilliant.
While I can appreciate that many would like this whole mess over and done with, why should the taxpayer foot the bill (because who else would pay for such an audit) for the failure of candidates to properly fill out a form (or, because certain parties couldn’t be bothered to do the check properly?
Maybe the cost of the audit should be taken out of any payments made to (or be required to be sought from) those candidates and parties that failed to do their due diligence?
Surely not even this Liberal party would be so careless of Fate and (recent) history that they would even contemplate a change of leader? That would be merely a signal to the baseball-bat importers to stock up big for the next federal poll, surely?
Not an audit, but only not an audit because it was suggested by the Greens (I think) and he’d die before accepting an idea from us.
Oh yes, I knew MT was the best orator since Billy Hughes dropped a brick on his foot when he told me he is a strong leader. Very convincing. Sign me up.