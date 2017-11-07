The compelling link between domestic violence and mass murder
There's a well-demonstrated connection between domestic violence, terrorism and mass shootings -- one the government refuses to accept.
In a society apparently obsessed with preventing terrorism, where the Prime Minister lectures us that we should never “set and forget” on security, where we’ve lost some of our most basic rights in the name of enabling security agencies to stop attacks, when will we act on the clear link between domestic violence and acts, or attempts, of mass-casualty violence?
