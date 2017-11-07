Razer: our empathy will not save the souls on Manus
The horror story unfolding on Manus Island is due to a democracy deficit not an "empathy deficit".
Nov 7, 2017
It’s tricky to pinpoint the date on which Barack Obama began his make-over from undistinguished senator to Hillary Clinton’s first great electoral disappointment. But, let’s call it June 16, 2006. Delivering the commencement address at Northwestern University, Obama first uttered a phrase that would be slavishly evoked by love-struck journalists many times. The problem with this nation, said the senator, was not so much a budget deficit, but, an “empathy deficit”.
27 thoughts on “Razer: our empathy will not save the souls on Manus”
I’m with Mr Green on this one, Helen. Even in a dictatorship let alone in a (deeply flawed) democracy, citizens bear some responsibility for the actions of their government. We are all complicit to a greater or lesser degree – if not for what we did then for what we failed to do. (And I don’t exempt myself from this.) The government to which we pay taxes (even if it’s only GST on our groceries) is responsible for the establishing concentration camps and for the rapes, suicides and murders that take place there. And we have not engaged in mass civil disobedience, we are not on hunger strike – or any kind of strike – we are not blocking the roads each morning and stopping the railways from running on time. We are not doing any of those things because these people do not matter enough to us. And those responsible know that it does not. They’re not ‘stopping the boats’ for shits and giggles. They are doing so because of Australia is a settler-colonial nation with a foundational fear of invasion and a very deep-seated racism.