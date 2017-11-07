Razer: our empathy will not save the souls on Manus
The horror story unfolding on Manus Island is due to a democracy deficit not an "empathy deficit".
It’s tricky to pinpoint the date on which Barack Obama began his make-over from undistinguished senator to Hillary Clinton’s first great electoral disappointment. But, let’s call it June 16, 2006. Delivering the commencement address at Northwestern University, Obama first uttered a phrase that would be slavishly evoked by love-struck journalists many times. The problem with this nation, said the senator, was not so much a budget deficit, but, an “empathy deficit”.
Helen, I am not clear what you mean when you write “What will save our souls, our consciousness and our good will is a better society. “? Does this mean every nation needs to look inward rather than extend humane treatment toward refugees fleeing brutal regimes? When Germany and other nations are coping with more than a million asylum seekers, is it too much for our fair-go country to look after these souls in a humane way?
HI, Andrew. Maybe read the piece again and see my argument.
Key phrase here is ” I hold the unpopular view that it is not the consciousness of individuals that makes for good societies. Rather, it is the good society that produces individual consciousness. ”
This is a view developed after the Enlightenment. It belongs to nineteenth century philosophy, by which time societies were much larger and “ethics” was no longer the province of a few rich men.
Leaving aside that ours is not and never has been a “fair-go country” (not a reasonable thing to say about a place that began with the theft of land) and not even getting into Merkel’s motivations for taking on asylum seekers (she is on recent record as saying highly critical things about “multiculturalism”, and oversaw detention camps for years. Added to which, the things she said about lazy Greeks were racist and unconscionable. Her motivation in a land with sub-replacement fertility and the need for a cheap labour force, plus her will to make Germany an apparently liberal world leader, is all other stuff) my point is that calling people bad racists is just not much chop. Appealing to empathy really does not work as a political tactic. Blaming individuals, who did not bomb the nations whom which these detainees fled, is rum.
Individual compassion does not change policy. It just doesn’t. You can still be compassionate, anyhow, and believe in terrible things.
And of course I think asylum seekers should be permitted into Australia at a much higher rate, sans all the judgey-wudgey about boats.
(I also think we should stop supporting wars that cause people to flee their homes.)
I am just sick of this empathy nonsense. Because it clearly does not work.
PS The “brutal regimes” often fled are those we endorse, or are a part of.
It is quite likely that Obama is a virtuous man.
Ouch, Helen. That resonates with:
“So are they all, all honorable men—”
See also our man Brecht:
Hear us then: we know
You are our enemy. This is why we shall
Now put you in front of a wall.
But in consideration of
your merits and good qualities
We shall put you in front of a good wall and shoot you
With a good bullet from from a good gun and bury you
With a good shovel in the good earth.
“Personally, I hold the unpopular view that it is not the consciousness of individuals that makes for good societies. Rather, it is the good society that produces individual .
consciousness” I can see the logic and merit in that view but how do we develop the ‘good society’ if not through activism, education, campaigning for human rights and a decent society, peaceful activism that seem to win the day (to some extent) for civil rights in the 1960s. etc? Somehow, we need to move societal consciousness away from being so ‘me centred’ to a bit more ‘other centred’
I think history shows it can be done.
In may not help the blokes on Manus? Not sure but, there are a hell of a lot people not happy in the way the govt is handling this issue. I think emailing, ringing MPs, contacting media, lobbying friends to action, public demonstrations etc all help raise the collective consciousness and maybe, if we are lucky, make us a better society and maybe, with some luck, help these blokes.
I think the young folks on Q and A showed what might be possible if they are influenced towards being ‘good’ members of society etc. There is a ray of hope.
At no point did I suggest that collective action was a bad idea. The opposite.
A machine needs a machine to combat it. And history has shown us that. The power of kindness? I dunno where we have seen compassion change much.
This is not to say things are hopeless. It is to say that the very selfishness you decry (“We need to be better people” is a form of individualism) must be seen as useless.
And you don’t need a majority agreement to have a mass movement. And you don’t need everyone to “go clear” and suddenly become non-racist. (again. How anyone achieves this is unclear.)
We need to concede that our individual will is as nothing, and it is only through broad action, where the self (whether this is the nice protester, or the self for whom they are protesting) is set aside in favour of an outcome.
I am just saying all this empathy stuff is useless.