Disability support plummets as government turns up heat on the vulnerable
Disabled Australians are being turned away from the Disability Support Pension and forced onto punitive and untenable unemployment schemes.
Nov 7, 2017
Over successive budgets, the federal government has committed to slashing the number of successful claimants for the disability support pension (DSP), as part of strict “welfare-to-work” reforms. These policies aim to reduce spending and welfare dependence by forcing thousands of disadvantaged Australians into work via Newstart’s punitive system of mutual obligations and minimal income.
2 thoughts on “Disability support plummets as government turns up heat on the vulnerable”
The elephant in the room: Will rejection of the DSP also make them ineligible fort NDIS support?
for gods sake the few dimwits and redneck still supporting this gaggle of lying corrupt thieving bastards that keep crawling out of the coalition party rooms every week must see what damage these heartless grubs are doing to australian society, how can 46% of the population still support them and choose turdball as preferred P.M, jack the ripper would be a better P.M.the gestapo a better police force than the AFP and heinrich himmler a better choice than dutton to look after refugees, duttons final solution for them only lacks the gas ovens but maybe thats still in the planning stages, nothing is beyond these hard right rednecks, but then, there`s pauline is`nt there, god help us.