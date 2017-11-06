Unkillable corporate rights trade clause needs a bullet in the head
Malcolm Turnbull is almost alone among Trans-Pacific Partnership leaders eager to allow multinationals to sue governments.
Nov 6, 2017
In a co-ordinated push with The Australian, the government has embarked on an attempt to revive the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and burnish its free-trade credentials.
16 thoughts on “Unkillable corporate rights trade clause needs a bullet in the head”
I vote with the ‘too many lawyers, not enough really big cases’ argument below (though it wasn’t put that way). Though that may change if governments go after tax ‘minimisers’ among the multinationals.