Unkillable corporate rights trade clause needs a bullet in the head
Malcolm Turnbull is almost alone among Trans-Pacific Partnership leaders eager to allow multinationals to sue governments.
Nov 6, 2017
In a co-ordinated push with The Australian, the government has embarked on an attempt to revive the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and burnish its free-trade credentials.
8 thoughts on “Unkillable corporate rights trade clause needs a bullet in the head”
I’m shocked the government wants to give handouts to business, shocked!
You could only want international corporations to be able to sue sovereign governments over matters of sovereign legislation if you (a) worked for those international corporations at a high level and (b) foresaw a time coming when governments might be elected who wanted to protect their people against the depredations of those international corporations.
Spot on Rais, I can only repeat a comment I made on another article – what a stark contrast we see – NZ has a Leader, we have a Scumbag.
This agreement will mean the death of our Sovereign Rights. Honouring ISDS should be regarded as treason.
Australian successfully defended its legislation establishing the plain packaging of cigarettes against an action similar to what would be available under ISDS clauses. It cost $50 million – at least that was the last figure published. Trumble’s barrister mates must be salivating at the thought of more similar actions for them to defend. Lawyers unite!!
Malcolm Turdbull: corporate shill, Australian traitor.
Makes you wonder what all the fuss is about protecting our borders when Turnbull is happy to give our country away to his corporate mates.
Turncoat and his henchmen have pushed and pushed for this clause. He keeps telling us that it’s for our own good, and brags how wonderful it will be,so to speak. How can he possibly want something that will virtually get the government of the day sued at the whim of a thieving multinational. Labor fought against it and was harshly condemned for letting Australian business down.
As usual we’re the only country that thinks it’s great.