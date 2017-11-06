Cash-strapped Aussies buying less as wages, retailers languish
The Australian Retailers Association responded with undisguised alarm to the latest figures.
Nov 6, 2017
Figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Friday show retail trade is in a serious slump, despite the robust international economic recovery. This data validates warnings that cutting wages, benefits and other income flows to half the citizenry will be disastrous for the economy.
16 thoughts on “Cash-strapped Aussies buying less as wages, retailers languish”
The Happy Clapper may have to ask for assistance from his Hillsong Heroes. Why can’t these loudly proclaimed ‘Christians’ follow through with ‘Christian’ deeds?
So if you drain the essential income “blood” of the welfare dependent and then lower the wages of middle income wage earners and then computerise and privatise the Morrison Blood Bank, and offshore it via the Cayman Island tax havens (alongside Malcolms croney overseas mining mates), what could possibly go wrong ?