Economy

Nov 6, 2017

Cash-strapped Aussies buying less as wages, retailers languish

The Australian Retailers Association responded with undisguised alarm to the latest figures.

Alan Austin

Alan Austin

Figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Friday show retail trade is in a serious slump, despite the robust international economic recovery. This data validates warnings that cutting wages, benefits and other income flows to half the citizenry will be disastrous for the economy.

  1. graybul

    This govt can fool some of the people some of the time . . . but never all of the people all of the time. Keep it coming Alan. Facts trump crap!