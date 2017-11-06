Cash-strapped Aussies buying less as wages, retailers languish
Nov 6, 2017
The Australian Retailers Association responded with undisguised alarm to the latest figures.
Figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Friday show retail trade is in a serious slump, despite the robust international economic recovery. This data validates warnings that cutting wages, benefits and other income flows to half the citizenry will be disastrous for the economy.
One thought on “Cash-strapped Aussies buying less as wages, retailers languish”
This govt can fool some of the people some of the time . . . but never all of the people all of the time. Keep it coming Alan. Facts trump crap!