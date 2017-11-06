 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Media

Nov 6, 2017

Media hounds bay for blood over section 44, to their (and our) detriment

The hysteria over section 44 among journalists and politicians is the farce of the revival of nativism that has shaped so much of media and political discourse.

Christopher Warren

Share

The media approach to the continuing section 44 fiasco is morphing from jeremiad to jihad.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

16 comments

Leave a comment

16 thoughts on “Media hounds bay for blood over section 44, to their (and our) detriment

  1. John Newton

    Stop press. Muddled Malcolm has just backed down which makes his popmous fulminations look even sillier:

    ‘All federal politicians will be required to publicly detail their citizenship history and status under new Turnbull government transparency measures designed to end the crisis that has rocked federal Parliament.’

    1. zut alors

      But nil mention of the penalty should someone make a declaration which proves to be inaccurate, something vague about a penalty ‘to be set by the Parliament.’

      For Coalition MPs this could be a mandatory week at a luxury spa retreat to assuage the resultant stress for non-compliance & for ALP & Greens a straightforward public tar-&-feathering followed by 5,000 hours of community service.

  2. old greybearded one

    Oh for gawd’s sake. Change because a few idiots can’t deal with a simple provision? Bugger citizens of foreign countries, eg Rupert Murdoch running things. If you want something to change, get the racial discrimination powers out that would allow a law to say certain races cannot vote. That really is a mongrel clause.