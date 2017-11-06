Media hounds bay for blood over section 44, to their (and our) detriment
The hysteria over section 44 among journalists and politicians is the farce of the revival of nativism that has shaped so much of media and political discourse.
The media approach to the continuing section 44 fiasco is morphing from jeremiad to jihad.
Yeah, forgotten in all this is the simple fact that the line of s44 they all fell to is a contrivance aimed at immigrants of all kinds. I can understand people not caring about fixing it because bugger the gits, but I’m yet to hear a compelling case for keeping s44 as is.
There’s no good reason for keeping it as is (in my opinion) but I think it’s unlikely to change simply because it’s a Constitutional issue and there will be a vigorous no campaign.
“Morphing from jeremiad to jihad?” No it isn’t, Christopher. Not one of the people involved in the outing of dual citizens is Muslim and when people with a Christian background launch a compaign you can call it a crusade if you like, not a jihad. Crikey, you’re not bigots. Stop using the word jihad to refer to a campaign you disapprove of. If it’s ISIS, they pretend their illegitimate war is a jihad so you could be forgiven for echoing them.
I don’t believe in the dual nationality concept – if somebody chooses to live permanently in Oz (for whatever reasons) they should be willing to commit 100%.
As for providing proof of their singular nationality to Parliament, is it any more demanding than filling out a passport application? If a political candidate finds the paperwork process too taxing then they are not fit for office.
Rubbish, we expect to be able to keep Australian citizenship if we are citizens of other nations so why not if we are here.
Marilyn, you’re absolutely entitled to be a dual citizen. Just not if you are elected to the Federal Parliament. It’s a question of our elected Parliamentarians not having conflicted loyalties. I don’t think there are any politicians arguing they should be allowed to be citizens of a foreign country – the problem is that s44 extends to the right to become a citizen of a foreign country even though that right has never been sought or taken up.
Australia needs a citizen’s assembly to rewrite our Constitution and a referendum to enact a new one. In addition to abolishing s44, we need a bill of rights and a restructure of the electoral system to make it more democratic, in place of the 2 horse race we currently endure that bores most of the electorate into apathy.
birtherism, sure. But hypocrisy on the part of the LNP members who enthusiastically support detention camps for those who aren’t citizens.
Voters are already restricted for who to choose to represent them by political parties which have a preselection process. This has been demonstrated recently by Parry being replaced by Richard Colbeck, who had been demoted down the pecking order for no reason other than party politics. This is apparently democratic, but the simple act of checking your citizenship status for section 44 is not?
Section 44
Our constitution was an act of the British Parliament. It was voted on by people who would be ineligible under S44 to enter parliament and pass laws in Australia. Sounds about right …
I’m not asking anyone to prove they’re Australian*, I’m asking some of the most privileged people in Australia to prove that they are abiding by one of the laws which allows them to be in a position of such privilege. And I’m only asking them to do that because quite a few of them have just proven they weren’t law-abiding.
*I mean, we’re concerned that they may be dual citizens, not that they aren’t Australian citizens – that bit’s a given.