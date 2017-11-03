We are now numb to a government that has normalised chaos
The actions of Stephen Parry betray something deeply wrong within the Turnbull government -- but the PM is too weak to take action.
Nov 3, 2017
The citizenship fiasco stopped being a mere “distraction” a long time ago, probably around the time Barnaby Joyce admitted he was a Kiwi. And last Friday the High Court escalated it to a major problem. But until Stephen Parry this week, it wasn’t a problem that reflected on the government’s internal stability and competence. Barnaby Joyce and Fiona Nash should have resigned or at least stood aside immediately, but the decision that they remain in place was a political one. Stephen Parry, however, has exposed something very, very wrong within the government. And it revolves around this statement about Parry from Malcolm Turnbull earlier in the week at the, in retrospect, aptly named Grove of Nations in Jerusalem:
52 thoughts on “We are now numb to a government that has normalised chaos”
Turncoat will be gone but we have the agony of waiting. He has destroyed the NBN, wants to kill Medibank and give an enormous tax cut to companies that don’t pay tax anyway. Hard for the underfunded ATO to pursue tax payments.
Its not pretty but as I say it can’t last. Turncoat has the reverse Midas touch.