We are now numb to a government that has normalised chaos
The actions of Stephen Parry betray something deeply wrong within the Turnbull government -- but the PM is too weak to take action.
Nov 3, 2017
The citizenship fiasco stopped being a mere “distraction” a long time ago, probably around the time Barnaby Joyce admitted he was a Kiwi. And last Friday the High Court escalated it to a major problem. But until Stephen Parry this week, it wasn’t a problem that reflected on the government’s internal stability and competence. Barnaby Joyce and Fiona Nash should have resigned or at least stood aside immediately, but the decision that they remain in place was a political one. Stephen Parry, however, has exposed something very, very wrong within the government. And it revolves around this statement about Parry from Malcolm Turnbull earlier in the week at the, in retrospect, aptly named Grove of Nations in Jerusalem:
18 thoughts on “We are now numb to a government that has normalised chaos”
The trouble is that the Murdoch owned media are not screeching this from their ‘rooftops’
If it was a Labor govt in power right now, just imagine the horrendous headlines! And the shrieking shock-jocks! ( why does a pair of frightened Y-fronts spring to mind!)
It has been normalised Bernard, but I respect those commenters who have resisted or argued the point.
I’d suggest it is normalised in the sense that it is now standard, but it is game largely played within the confines of the gallery and the politically initiated and interested. The thing is, that excludes the vast bulk of the country, who have never given much of a shit about politics and now just get daily and weekly reminders of why that is a good way to live.
Me, I can’t help myself, I actually believe that there is a way to govern better/best, and that we should strive for it constantly, but I can’t argue against those who never turned on, or have turned off due to the ongoing calamity.
What a farce. It ain’t the average Joe’s fault. And the born-to-ruleness of it all makes me want to throw up.