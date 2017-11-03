Stephen Parry was simply following the leader on citizenship

On the Senate presidency

Joe Boswell writes: Re. “How to make politics even less credible: Macdonald for Senate president“

Everyone is being far too hard on former Senator Parry, whose only “crime” was to believe a certain “eminent barrister” who in August told the nation unequivocally that dual citizen Barnaby Joyce “is qualified to sit in this house and the High Court will so hold.” That would put Parry in the clear also. If you cannot trust the Prime Minister and your own party leader, who on earth can you trust? If Parry and any other dual citizens lurking in the Parliamentary undergrowth had then referred themselves to the High Court they would have demonstrated an implicit lack of faith in and loyalty to the PM. It is shameless of the PM to criticise Parry now. Motes and beams come to mind.

On Beersheba

Jock Webb writes: Re. “Rundle: old lies given new meaning in fraudulent Beersheba commemoration“

I dare say the Israeli state is thrilled about Beersheba. It was about then that the British sold out the Palestinians to the Zionists via the Balfour declaration. Beersheba was fairly modest event and Australia’s part was less than the blathering makes it. Why isn’t Turnbull at Passchendaele where 12 000 died in 12 weeks or so? That is also 100 years ago this month. The utter disgrace of Palestinians not being invited reflects the lousy attitude of our government to human rights.

Beersheba marked the beginning of the grand theft of Palestinian land that culminated in 1947 and continues to this day. I would be ashamed to be seen with Netanyahu.

On the Crown AGM

John Richardson writes: Re. “When a reformed polies addict confronted James Packer” (Thursday).

While I share Stephen Mayne’s contempt for poker machines & their controllers, I would be a whole lot more impressed if he also took an occasional swipe at the sacred liquor industry and called-out the destruction that its purveyors inflict on society under the protection of politicians of all hues and at all levels

And while we’re in “holy-roller” mode, what about the grocery sector and the sugary abuses that it is responsible for, while going about its business behind a fake labelling system?

And let’s not forget the “bankster” oligopoly and the crimes it routinely perpetrates on a hapless society from its privileged & protected perch; or the energy sector, the health funds, the telecommunications & pharmaceutical sectors.

And given our apparent readiness to condemn the above, why do we appear so happy to accept the canker on our society that is our self-interested political class, ready to defend to the death its privileged position in a world where the word “accountability” has no place? Lots to do, Stephen.