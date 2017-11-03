Tips and rumours
Penalty-rate cuts come back to bite ... pork-barreling less hilarious than it sounds ... Oh, the F-35 seems to have problems ...
Nov 3, 2017
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
6 thoughts on “Tips and rumours”
Why?
Hope you and the gang are all OK there in the bunker Ms Tips.
Re the F-35: Lockheed should follow the lead of the person who invented the rectangular wheel & simply admit it was wrong.
I trust Crikey readers will still receive occasional updates on the F-35. Now that Ben Sandilands is no longer providing aviation insight we need to hear the facts. And the Oz media, in general, does not seem interested in this subject.
Yes it looks as if China may have a plane that is less ambitious in its design but probably much more effective that the Flying(?) Heap. Reportedly they need to improve their engines but that’s just a matter of time, expenditure (so far much less than the cost of the Heap) and hard work.
Several of the regular commenters on Ben’s sorely missed blog are very knowledgeable in the aviation field. I wonder if any of them would consider at least partially filling the gap he left behind with, say, a weekly, fortnightly or even monthly column or blog.
Let this be evidence to those who, like someone I know, say there is no point voting Green because your candidate will never get in.
Agreed, your candidate mightn’t, but their policies will – they’ ll scare the ALP into adopting them. Like what PHON did with the Liberals.
Not sure that I approve of the demise of the daily Tips & Rumours. Although occasionally inconsequentional, mostly the was one kernel in the chaff.