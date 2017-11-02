Razer: the ABC is bloated with intellectually unambitious, moralising Gen X-ers
The ABC's new TV review show, Screen Time is, like a lot of stuff produced by the ABC, absolutely informed by the Gen X morality.
Nov 2, 2017
The ABC's new TV review show, Screen Time is, like a lot of stuff produced by the ABC, absolutely informed by the Gen X morality.
Ours, apparently, is a secular West. But, darn, if we don’t retain some awful Christian quirks. The nobler customs, such as loving one’s neighbour uncritically, disappeared along with the Tridentine Mass. But, more dreadful Christian traditions persist — even, and especially, among avowed atheists.
Powered by Taboola
39 thoughts on “Razer: the ABC is bloated with intellectually unambitious, moralising Gen X-ers”
Watching this show and similar new ABC stuff, is like going to a live performance, and being surrounded by people taking selfies, or incessantly talking about why they are there, who they came with, who else is there – rather than just listening, or being genuinely critical.
What is more important to the participants is defining or maintaining self in a social media context. Considerable pre trawling of social media is important to ensure they will not affect their “like”scores too much by what they say, as well as the “like” score of the show. Participants like Chris Taylor and Zan Rowe used to be edgy, but now give off this neutered commercial vibe.
Disturbingly Guthrie has publicly declared this path as her new mantra, to push the ABC further down a internet, social media interactive path, so after a few years of that, we may as well hand management to Hansen and Abbott. Any challenging pleasure for us baby boomers will be all gone.
Really? I can’t wait till the barnacle like sycophants from the millennials arrive to entertain us on the little screen…