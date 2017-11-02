Razer: the ABC is bloated with intellectually unambitious, moralising Gen X-ers
The ABC's new TV review show, Screen Time is, like a lot of stuff produced by the ABC, absolutely informed by the Gen X morality.
Nov 2, 2017
Ours, apparently, is a secular West. But, darn, if we don’t retain some awful Christian quirks. The nobler customs, such as loving one’s neighbour uncritically, disappeared along with the Tridentine Mass. But, more dreadful Christian traditions persist — even, and especially, among avowed atheists.
18 thoughts on “Razer: the ABC is bloated with intellectually unambitious, moralising Gen X-ers”
Gawd, Helen. I haven’t watched it. I hadn’t even heard of it. Now I’ll have to watch it, at least once. I apologise in advance.