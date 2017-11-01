Rue Britannia: secret Englishman Parry should bugger off
Stephen Parry may or may not be British, but there's no denying that he's definitely a fool.
Nov 1, 2017
Here’s a tip for Stephen Parry: don’t wait for the Brits. Quit now. The Brits might decide you’re not one of them and you can remain. But no matter what advice comes back from the Home Office, your staggering lack of judgment is indisputable.
20 thoughts on “Rue Britannia: secret Englishman Parry should bugger off”
30 years ago a friend of mine had to become an Australian citizen to work for Telecom. While they knew they weren’t Australian, it is was pretty clear to them at aged 23, that they were definitely Canadian (born there) and possibly English (because her parents, who were working in Toronto, were English). They all moved to Australia at a later date.
There’s absolutely no excuse for the lies that Pollies are serving us up. It’s just sheer arrogance. Nothing that a couple of days locked in stocks and bare-arsed in the middle of the Town Square couldn’t fix.