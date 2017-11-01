Rue Britannia: secret Englishman Parry should bugger off
Stephen Parry may or may not be British, but there's no denying that he's definitely a fool.
Here’s a tip for Stephen Parry: don’t wait for the Brits. Quit now. The Brits might decide you’re not one of them and you can remain. But no matter what advice comes back from the Home Office, your staggering lack of judgment is indisputable.
3 thoughts on “Rue Britannia: secret Englishman Parry should bugger off”
You’re expecting a member of this government to do the right thing? I’ll have some of whatever you’re smoking, injecting or ingesting.
I wonder how many of these very confused people revived their dual citizenships as a mate of mine did in order to slip in and out of Europe and miss those terribly inconvenient queues marked ‘Aliens’.
It’s interesting that the Greens, the political party sometimes mocked as being idealistic ratbags, have shown themselves to be the most responsible mature polticians in the room. And, unlike their colleagues in other parties, totally ethical.