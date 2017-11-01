Rundle: the moral case for illegal counteraction on Manus
Will the refugee groups put a general call-out to those of us willing to be arrested, in organised collective action?
Nov 1, 2017
So it is happening: the next stage in our offshore detention regime, in which a widespread indifference to how the 600 detainees on Manus Island live has been replaced by a widespread indifference to the idea that some of them might die, violently, or through untreated illness. Greens Senator Nick McKim has used the strongest language, accusing Immigration Minister Peter Dutton of being “racist … and fascist”.
