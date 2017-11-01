Rundle: old lies given new meaning in fraudulent Beersheba commemoration
The best thing you can say about Beersheba, a cavalry charge on a Turkish-held Arab town in Palestine, whose inhabitants had love for neither side in the conflict, is that at least it wasn’t, like Gallipoli, an invasion of a sovereign people in their homeland.
13 thoughts on “Rundle: old lies given new meaning in fraudulent Beersheba commemoration”
The book Gallipoli by Peter FitzSimons is a great read if you want the facts and not the myths. Everyone had criminals in that war (and every war probably) but for whatever reason WWI seems to have been viewed as the last “honorable” war. Diggers and johnny Turk both did terrible things although you’d never know it from the John Howards of the world. That being said it’s unfair to label all as being tarred with the brush of infamy. If you really want to find atrocities then research Turkey, Armenia and Greece during that period before & after. Everyone seems to have forgotten that.
The last paragraph here, I absolutely agree. ‘Brutality’ vs fighting for one’s life in deadly combat…? Counter-arguments from a velvet armchair in the living-room may be a useful element for discussion, but…
Why were we carrying the Star of David at the commemorative re enactment of Beersheba? Israel wasn’t a state in WW1. They became a state in 1962??. I know we didn’t have our current flag till 1954. Why didn’t they carry the Red Ensign or the Union Jack? Suppose I’m splitting hairs here.