Forced error: Aly and allies move against deliberate ignorance in newsrooms
The launch of Media Diversity Australia, a new group calling for more balanced representation in Australian media, has highlighted once again how we have to go.
Nov 1, 2017
Here’s a brief rundown of Australia’s media diversity over the past 40 years. It starts in 1977, when 8-year-old Irfan Yusuf was forced to watch the news for one hour with his mum. It was Channel 10’s Eyewitness News with a blonde Anglo lady named Katrina Lee accompanied by an Anglo bloke whose name now escapes me. The closest thing to a “woggy” or “desi” looking reporter on that show was Eddy Meyer.
18 thoughts on “Forced error: Aly and allies move against deliberate ignorance in newsrooms”
Have no-one noticed the variety of heavily accented RN promos before & after each hourly news?
Reminds me of the BBC during WWII using Wilfred Pickles and others with oop norf accents to read the news so that the populace knew they were getting the real thing and not Lord Haw-Haw, the Irishman.
Not particularly but I tend to listen to ABC local Radio who actually had an ex-Syrian presenter for a while recently. His accent was pretty anglicized but clearly Arabic in origin.(not sure where he learnt English but it was better than a lot of Aussies).
Didn’t know the alliance existed. Am an ex-journo and fully support the push back. Thanks for highlighting it, Irfan. I’ve joined its mailing list and hope to help.