 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Technology

Nov 1, 2017

Could this Indigenous movement be the 21st-century Mabo?

Indigenous data sovereignty may provide First Nations communities with valuable future resources to assist with overcoming inequality and disadvantage.

Jack Latimore

Share

A recent Melbourne conference on the emerging Indigenous data sovereignty movement in Australia has heard that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander data may well be the next big “land grab”.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment