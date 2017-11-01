Could this Indigenous movement be the 21st-century Mabo?
Indigenous data sovereignty may provide First Nations communities with valuable future resources to assist with overcoming inequality and disadvantage.
Nov 1, 2017
Indigenous data sovereignty may provide First Nations communities with valuable future resources to assist with overcoming inequality and disadvantage.
A recent Melbourne conference on the emerging Indigenous data sovereignty movement in Australia has heard that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander data may well be the next big “land grab”.
Powered by Taboola