Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
Seven’s night, again. The Wall shed 15.7% of its national audience -- from 1.54 million on Monday night to 1.31 million last night, Seven was saved by the debut of T
Nov 1, 2017
Seven’s night, again. The Wall shed 15.7% of its national audience -- from 1.54 million on Monday night to 1.31 million last night, Seven was saved by the debut of T
Seven’s night, again. The Wall shed 15.7% of its national audience — from 1.54 million on Monday night to 1.31 million last night, Seven was saved by the debut of The Good Doctor which topped the metros with 1.06 million (the only million viewer audience in the metros last night) and nationally with more than 1.64 million people which made it Number 1. Seven’s 2017 saved with four weeks to go!
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings”
“Dr Casey’s notebook” – a mash-up of Ben Casey and Doctor Finlay’s Casebook?