Nov 1, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer

Seven’s night, again. The Wall shed 15.7% of its national audience — from 1.54 million  on Monday night to 1.31 million last night, Seven was saved by the debut of The Good Doctor which topped the metros with 1.06 million (the only million viewer audience in the metros last night) and nationally with more than 1.64 million people which made it Number 1. Seven’s 2017 saved with four weeks to go!

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on "Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

  1. Shane Tremble

    “Dr Casey’s notebook” – a mash-up of Ben Casey and Doctor Finlay’s Casebook?